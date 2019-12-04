Algeria: Candidates' Televised Debate to Be Aired By Public Media, Authorized Private Channels

3 December 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeirs — The televised debate in which will participate the five candidates for the supreme office of the State that will take place next Friday, will be broadcast by The public television channels, national radio channels and all authorized private television channels, said, on Tuesday, the Independent National Electoral Authority (ANIE).

In a statement to the press, the ANIE information officer Ali Draa said that the televised debate between the five candidates "will take place in the International Conference Center (CIC), Abdellatif Rahal at 7:00 P.M. and will last two hours and a half or three."

