Senegal: Statement By IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva At the Conclusion of a Visit to Senegal

3 December 2019
International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)
document

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement in Dakar today at the conclusion of her visit to Senegal:

"It has been a pleasure to be in Senegal on my first visit as IMF Managing Director to sub-Saharan Africa. I am grateful for the warm hospitality of the people of Senegal. I wish to thank President Macky Sall, Minister of Finance and Budget Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo, the Minister of Economy, Planning, and Cooperation Amadou Hott, and the Governor of the BCEAO Thiémoko Meyliet Koné for our constructive and fruitful discussions.

"I participated yesterday in the high-level conference on Sustainable Development and Sustainable Debt organized jointly by the Government of Senegal and the Fund, in partnership with the UNDP and the Cercle des Économistes. I had the honor to meet with the large number of African leaders who participated in the conference. During my visit, I also had the opportunity to engage with a broad range of Senegalese society, including members of civil society, women leaders, and representatives of the private sector. I was heartened to visit the Association of Senegalese Women Lawyers, which has demonstrated a deep commitment to supporting human rights of women and children by providing free legal advice across Senegal.

"I commended Senegal's recent economic performance which has been impressive. Implementation of the Plan Senegal Emergent led to high growth rates with significant improvement in infrastructure, and the outlook for the Senegalese economy remains favorable. Further targeted reforms to improve the business environment will underpin private sector-led and inclusive growth and create opportunities for youth.

"At the conference on Sustainable Development and Sustainable Debt , we had excellent discussions about how to strike the right balance between supporting development and safeguarding debt sustainability. I am encouraged by the many ideas on how to accelerate domestic revenue mobilization, invest more efficiently, strengthen debt management, and facilitate private investment.

"The IMF looks forward to continuing its close cooperation with Senegal to foster prosperity and opportunities for all through our dialogue, policy advice, and technical assistance."

Read the original article on IMF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 International Monetary Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: IMF

Most Popular
Senegal
West Africa
Business
External Relations
International Organisations
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.