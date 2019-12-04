Tunisia: Parliament Speaker Stresses Need for State Structures to Protect People With Disabilities

3 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Parliament Speaker Rached Kheriji Ghannouchi, on Tuesday, stressed the importance for state structures to assume their responsibility in protecting people with disabilities from any form of discrimination.

At his meeting with President of the Tunisian Association of People with Disabilities Khemais Sahbani, Ghannouchi emphasised the importance of taking necessary measures to ensure integration into society, access to health services, education and employment for this vulnerable group, the House of People's Representatives' (HPR) said in a statement.

The meeting took place on the observance of the National and International Day of Disabled Persons and comes after a sit-in staged Tuesday in Tunis by a group of people with disabilities to express "their refusal to celebrate this day because of the exclusion and marginalisation they suffer".

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Legal Affairs
North Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.