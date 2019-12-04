Tunisia: Group of People With Special Needs Observe Sit-in

Tunis/Tunisia — A group of people with special needs from Sfax, Sousse, Tozeur, Kebili, Siliana and Jendouba, on Tuesday, staged a protest rally outside the Tunis Municipal Theatre, rejecting the observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities because of "the exclusion and marginalisation" suffered by this group.

Protesters shouted several slogans, criticising the absence of the state in relation to the special conditions of people with disabilities, including "my right is a duty and not a favour", "where are the rights of persons with disabilities".

Speaking to TAP correspondent, Najia Amara, a participant in the rally, said people with special needs have the right to education, health, culture, as well as social integration and participation in the national economic life.

In this context, she condemned "the marginalisation and disregard by the state for persons with disabilities. She also criticised the lack of infrastructure to enable them to access public services and deal easily with the administration and other institutions.