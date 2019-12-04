Tunisia: Group of People With Special Needs Observe Sit-in

3 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A group of people with special needs from Sfax, Sousse, Tozeur, Kebili, Siliana and Jendouba, on Tuesday, staged a protest rally outside the Tunis Municipal Theatre, rejecting the observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities because of "the exclusion and marginalisation" suffered by this group.

Protesters shouted several slogans, criticising the absence of the state in relation to the special conditions of people with disabilities, including "my right is a duty and not a favour", "where are the rights of persons with disabilities".

Speaking to TAP correspondent, Najia Amara, a participant in the rally, said people with special needs have the right to education, health, culture, as well as social integration and participation in the national economic life.

In this context, she condemned "the marginalisation and disregard by the state for persons with disabilities. She also criticised the lack of infrastructure to enable them to access public services and deal easily with the administration and other institutions.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Human Rights
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.