Tunisia: Tourism Professionals Are Obliged to Conclude Foreign Currency Contracts With Foreign Tour Operators

3 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, on Tuesday, signed a decree amending Order No. 608 of 1977, of July 27, 1977, which sets the conditions for the implementation of Law No. 18 for 1976, dated January 21,1976, recasting and codifying foreign exchange and foreign trade legislation, governing relations between Tunisia and foreign countries.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry, the decree stipulates that professionals in the tourism sector must conclude foreign currency contracts with foreign tour operators in order to increase the country's foreign currency earnings.

