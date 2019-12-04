Tanzania: Airtel Tanzania to Connect 4G Network in Morogoro

4 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AIRTEL Tanzania is set to extend its 4G network to Morogoro Region, just a week after rolling first 4G Lite network in four regions aimed at contributing towards efforts in making available high speed broad-band connectivity as the country moves to digital economy.

Airtel Tanzania Director of Communications, Beatrice Singano said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday that the expansion of 4G network is one of Airtel's visions to continue investing in bringing reliable, innovative, relevant and affordable products and services to win and delight our customers.

"Morogoro remains one of important regions to our business. In addition, the region plays a big role in the contribution of economic growth due to a number of industries. The launch will surely benefit the residents of Morogoro," she said.

Ms Singano said the 4G expansion is in line of 'Airtel Mpya' committed to fulfill conditions reached by the company and government earlier this year.

One of the conditions is that Airtel has to pay to the government a total of 8bn/- being a divided for a period between January and August this year.

As Airtel continues to roll 4G network in the country, we also pride ourselves to have the biggest mobile money agent network, a part of our retail expansion plan in line with the company's long-drive to offer solution based state of the art products and services.

She added, "We have over 1,000 Airtel Money branches across the country aimed at supporting financial inclusion by bringing Airtel services and products closer to our customers. Our plan is to continue to build a strong, reliable agent network with an array of services that can be accessed through our Airtel Money Branches in addition to traditional cash in and cash out. Services such as Money reversals, PIN reset, SIMSWAP, Biometric Sim card registration, savings and unsecured loans can be easily supported in these unique shops."

