Angola: Draft Law On Local Elections Gets Final Vote On 19th Dec

4 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Draft Organic Law on Municipal Elections goes to final global vote at the 3rd Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly, scheduled for the 19th of this month.

The information was given last Tuesday, in Luanda, by the spokesman of the National Assembly (parliamentary), Raúl Lima, in the end of a parliamentary whip's conference that analysed the said plenary session's agenda.

The propose of the law aims to define the structuring rules regarding the election of the executive and deliberative organs at local level, and ensuring effective respect for the principle of local autonomy and democratic rule of law.

The electoral package for the institutionalisation of local governments comprises ten legal tools, four of which have already been approved in general terms by the National Assembly.

