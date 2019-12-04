Namibia: NDF Security Alert Remains in Place

Acting chief of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), air vice marshal Martin Kambulu Pinehas, announced on Monday that security measures put in place during the 2019 National Assembly and presidential elections will remain.

The NDF earlier said the security measures were put in place following incitements of violence and chaos, threats of assassination and civil war by certain individuals or groups using social media, particularly against the head of state and the government prior to the 2019 elections.

Addressing a media briefing, Pinehas said the threats continue to be shared on social media even though the elections are over, with some individuals declaring that since their candidates did not win, they will resort to unconstitutional means.

"We cannot allow our country to descend into chaos due to self-serving individuals who do not have the security of our country at heart. NDF as the guarantor of national security and sovereignty remains vigilant and steadfast in defending the Namibian Constitution, national sovereignty and interests," he warned.

Pinehas also called on political parties' leaders to urge their followers, supporters and sympathisers to embrace peace and harmony in the country, while reminding the nation that the NDF remains a non-partisan agency of the state.

The NDF, in an earlier statement made a stern assertion that it will continue to serve the current government-which will remain in power until 21 March 2020-emphasising that the country's electoral system does not provide for the dissolution of government during elections.

Further, the NDF appeals to citizens to ensure that the country remains peaceful and stable as well as warns those partaking in the distribution of unpatriotic messages to stop doing so.

