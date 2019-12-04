Ghana: MTN Apologises Over Challenges With New Data Bundles

4 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

MTN Ghana has stated that it is working to fix problems customers are faced with trying to purchase data bundles, after it introduced new data packages.

The company in a statement said "MTN has experienced some challenges on some of our channels post-implementation of the adjustment of prices and our new data bundles. We are working to get the challenges fixed"

Some customers of the company took to social media to complain about difficulties in purchasing data packages using their mobile money wallets.

