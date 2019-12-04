Ghana: Patricia Obo-Nai Is Best CEO in Telecoms Sector

4 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, has been adjudged the best CEO in telecoms at the Industry CEO Awards, held over the weekend.

The awards event, which was based on 100 per cent public votes and delivered through SMS, is an annual event aimed at identifying and publicly recognising the most outstanding chief executives across a wide range of sectors.

Commenting on the award, Ms Obo-Nai said "It is truly delightful to be acknowledged. I thank Ghanaians for recognising my commitment towards innovation and transformation. This award really reflects the tremendous work of our dedicated employees and senior management, who have been supportive and remarkable; as well as the great products, and quality network delivery over the period."

The award is an affirmation of the impact Patricia is already making, barely seven months in office.

Key amongst these are the simplification of Vodafone's products and the introduction of the industry-first real family product - Vodafone One.

Additionally, she's also displayed leadership in empowering 700 young girls with STEM education and digital coding; and network expansion.

Vodafone is currently offering its mobile money customers an unprecedented experience of sending money to other Vodafone Cash wallets without transfer charges.

