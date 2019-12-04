Ghana: Manyo Plange in Action

4 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Black Bombers captain, Manyo Plange, will be on the 'Bliss on the Hill' fight slated for December 26, in Abetifi, Kwahu.

Plange, who has not fought for sometime thanked Box Office for giving him the chance to exhibit his talent again.

Other crack boxers on the boxing bill are Bastie Samir, George Ashie, Sherif Quaye, Michael Ansah and Maxwell Awuku. The promoters said they would surprise boxing fans with a great show.

Bliss on the Hills is a week-long entertainment and sports package put up by Kwahu Republic, Media Excel and Box Office to celebrate Christmas at Kwahu.

