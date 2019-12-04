Tunisia: Consultations On Government Formation 'Are Making Significant Progress' (Jamli)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister-designate Habib Jamli said consultations on the formation of the new government are "making significant progress."

"We will very soon reach an agreement on the programme, priorities and structure of the future government," he added in an address to the Tunisians, posted on his official Youtube channel.

Jamli said he had examined several files of "competent and independent" candidates that he would propose for the various ministerial positions.

To this end, he invited political parties to suggest names for ministerial portfolios, emphasising the criteria of "competence, integrity, managerial skills and efficiency at work".

Jamli assured that he will work for the neutrality of sovereign ministries.

The PM-designate said he had adopted "a new method" in the formation of his team, "different from the usual procedures based on partisan quotas and influenced by political tensions".

He added that he first sought consensus on the government's action plan, before agreeing on the names proposed for ministerial positions.

Jamli said that emergency measures meeting the expectations of Tunisians have been defined as a first step.

This will result in a restructuring of the Prime Ministry, as the centre of power, and finally the allocation of ministerial portfolios.

The current structure of the Prime Ministry does not allow meeting the requirements of the next stage, which makes it necessary to overhaul it, he said.