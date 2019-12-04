South Africa: Dissatisfied Complainants Urged to Report Poor Service By SAPS

4 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service has prioritised the handling and investigation of gender-based violence and femicide related complaints and cases respectively.

To this end, the SAPS management has also enhanced our service complaints mechanisms to cater for any service complaints related to such cases.

Any complainant not satisfied with the services rendered by the South African Police Service in relation to their reported gender-based violence and femicide related cases and others, is encouraged to lodge a service complaint with the National Service Complaints Call Centre which can be contacted on 080 033 3177. The auto attendant voice prompts will assist and direct the complainant on how to lodge such a service complaint. An email can also be sent to Complaintsnodalpoint@saps.gov.za.

Each Provincial Commissioner in all nine provinces also have a similar platform and the details can be accessed from the SAPS Website either through google or by using the following hyperlink:

https://www.saps.gov.za/services/service_complaints_centre.php

"The purpose of this is to ensure a continued and sustained professional service as well as to ensure consequence management for poor performance by any of our police men and women," said National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

"Reporting of any or all poor service will help SAPS management to ensure that you receive the desired help and that any gross dereliction of duty is not repeated," added General Sitole.

