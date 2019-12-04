South Africa: Transport Celebrates International Civil Aviation Day, 7 Dec

4 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will take this year's celebrations of the International Civil Aviation Day (ICAD) to the Polokwane International Airport in the province of Limpopo from the 06 - 07 December 2019 under the theme "75 years of connecting the world".

As per tradition, there will be a career exhibition for approximately 2000 learners from different schools in Limpopo over a two-day period. The exhibition is also extended to the youth who have completed their matric studies. The career orientation will give pupils and the youth an opportunity to learn more about career and study opportunities in the aviation industry and transport sector in general.

The highlight of the year's International Civil Aviation Day will be an air show with remarkable air displays by the South African Air Force (SAAF) and the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) Air Wing on the second day.

The National Department of Transport has partnered with the Limpopo Provincial Department of Transport and Provincial Department of Education, the Joint Aviation Awareness Programme (JAAP), South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS), Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), as well as SAAF and SAPS Air Wing for this year's ICAD celebrations.

Minister Mbalula will give a keynote address to the learners and stakeholders on Day 2 of the celebrations. The air show, as has been the tradition is expected to attracts hundreds more of community members, interested stakeholders and the media.

Day 1:

Career Expo

Date: Friday, 06 December 2019

Time: 09:00

Venue: Polokwane International Airport, Polokwane, Limpopo

Day 2:

Keynote address by Transport Minister

Date: Saturday, 07 December 2019

Time: 9:00

Venue: Polokwane International Airport, Polokwane, Limpopo Air-show

Date: Saturday, 07 December 2019

Time: 11:00

Venue: Polokwane International Airport, Polokwane, Limpopo

Media houses are invited to attend. Kindly confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake at maaket@dot.gov.za / 063 281 9453

Issued by: Department of Transport

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.