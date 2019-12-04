South Africa: Transport Celebrates International Civil Aviation Day, 7 Dec

press release

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will take this year's celebrations of the International Civil Aviation Day (ICAD) to the Polokwane International Airport in the province of Limpopo from the 06 - 07 December 2019 under the theme "75 years of connecting the world".

As per tradition, there will be a career exhibition for approximately 2000 learners from different schools in Limpopo over a two-day period. The exhibition is also extended to the youth who have completed their matric studies. The career orientation will give pupils and the youth an opportunity to learn more about career and study opportunities in the aviation industry and transport sector in general.

The highlight of the year's International Civil Aviation Day will be an air show with remarkable air displays by the South African Air Force (SAAF) and the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) Air Wing on the second day.

The National Department of Transport has partnered with the Limpopo Provincial Department of Transport and Provincial Department of Education, the Joint Aviation Awareness Programme (JAAP), South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS), Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), as well as SAAF and SAPS Air Wing for this year's ICAD celebrations.

Minister Mbalula will give a keynote address to the learners and stakeholders on Day 2 of the celebrations. The air show, as has been the tradition is expected to attracts hundreds more of community members, interested stakeholders and the media.

Day 1:

Career Expo

Date: Friday, 06 December 2019

Time: 09:00

Venue: Polokwane International Airport, Polokwane, Limpopo

Day 2:

Keynote address by Transport Minister

Date: Saturday, 07 December 2019

Time: 9:00

Venue: Polokwane International Airport, Polokwane, Limpopo Air-show

Date: Saturday, 07 December 2019

Time: 11:00

Venue: Polokwane International Airport, Polokwane, Limpopo

Media houses are invited to attend. Kindly confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake at maaket@dot.gov.za / 063 281 9453

Issued by: Department of Transport