South Africa: Rapist Sentenced to 35 Years Imprisonment - Kimberley

4 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service welcomes the rape sentencing that was handed down to a 28-year-old Kagisho Rapist, in the Northern Cape High Court. Mervin Boy Smith was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment for three separate rapes he committed between February 2015 and September 2017, in the Kagisho and surrounding areas.

The accused was arrested for the first rape he committed during February 2015 and received bail, and committed two more rapes. Victims aged 23 and 35 years old were reportedly raped.

For the first rape he was found guilty and sentenced in the Galeshewe Regional Court to 10 years imprisonment in April 2018.

The accused was positively linked to two more rapes he committed and received a further 10 and 15 years imprisonment, respectively in the Northern Cape High Court on 3 December 2019.

The Acting Judge Venter also dismissed his application for leave to appeal against his sentences. None of these sentences will be running concurrently.

The Provincial Head for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit, Brig Nicky Mills lauds Detective Sergeant Sipho Andreas and Detective Sergeant Tebogo Gumede of the SAPS Northern Cape Provincial Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) Unit for sterling investigative work. It is with pride that we see our members working extremely hard to remove criminals from our streets. This sends out a stern message to criminals that when you do crime, you will do the time, especially as we are observing the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign.

