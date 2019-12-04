South Africa: Police Seek Wanted Suspect

4 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Port Elizabeth is urgently seeking the community's assistance in tracing a wanted suspect who is linked to several serious and violent crimes across the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Siyabonga Dlanga (19) appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court on 2 January 2018 on a charge of murder. It is alleged that on 21 October 2017, Gerald Stuurman (50) was at his house in Homeria Crescent in Bethelsdorp when Dlanga entered. When Stuurman attempted to stand up, he was fatally shot. A case of murder and aggravated robbery is under investigation

Dlanga was subsequently arrested and made several court appearances. He was positively linked to about 10 other cases of murder, hijackings and business robberies alleged to have taken place in New Brighton, Kwazakele, Algoa Park and the Bethelsdorp areas.

A warrant for his arrest is issued and anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact D/W/O John Lourens from Provincial OCI and he may be contacted on 071 352 4706 or their nearest police station or Crime Stop 08600 10111 alternatively the MySAPS app which is also available for South African citizens to download onto their smartphones from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Police are warning the community not to approach Dlanga as he is a dangerous instead to contact the police on the numbers that are supplied. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

