South Africa: Man Prepares Bail Application After Arrest for Killing Girlfriend and Setting Her Body Alight

4 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

As South Africa commemorates 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women, a 37-year-old man is preparing his bail application after he was arrested for killing his lover and setting her body alight.

Tebogo Setlhare was arrested on November 25 for the murder of his girlfriend Kgaugelo Tshwae, 28, in Mmakau village in the North West and made his first court appearance on November 27.

He is in custody and is expected to apply for his release on bail in the Brits Magistrate's Court on December 11.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Tshwae's burnt body was found on November 24 in Mapetla Section, Mmakau.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that Tshwae failed to return home on November 24 from a vacation at Hartbeespoort Dam with her friends. The following day, Tshwae's mother reported her daughter missing at Ga-Rankuwa police station before she received a call that her daughter's body was found in Mmakau. Subsequently, Tshwae's body was positively identified by family members...

"Following preliminary but intensive investigations into the matter, the suspect was linked to the alleged murder after Tshwae's bank card was found in his possession. As a result, he was arrested for kidnapping, robbery, murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of suspected stolen property," Mokgwabone said.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane has condemned the incident which occurred just before commencement of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

She emphasised that gender-based violence was a national priority and that the police would not hesitate to turn the tide against anyone who committed crimes of such a nature.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

