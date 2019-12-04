South Africa: SAPS Limpopo Continues With Anti-Stock Theft Awareness Campaigns

press release

The South African Police Service in Limpopo led by the Provincial Head of Specific Crime Investigations Colonel Alpheus Mokale together with the Provincial team have on Tuesday 3 December 2019, engaged with several stakeholders including the community structures, at Siyandlani Community Hall in the Giyani Policing area.

The main objective of this program was to stabilize the high rate of Stock theft incidents across the Province.

The programme is implemented through the community engagement, to educate and share safety tips based on the livestock safety methods.

The campaign follows the crime pattern analysis for the period from April to September 2019 and thereafter hotspots were identified in all areas of the province.

The campaign was attended by the Cluster Commander of Giyani Major General Mbazima Ngobeni, the Team from the Provincial Communication and Liaison Services led by Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the Provincial Commander of Stock Theft Unit Luitenant Colonel Mafokwane, several other Saps members from Giyani Police Station, the Environmental Health Inspectors from Mopani District Municipality and the Department of Agriculture.

Colonel Mokale gave a presentation focussing on the following:

High rate of stock theft

Unbranded livestock and ownership

impact of unguarded stock

Accidents caused by livestock on our roads

Diseases that are being spread by the unattended livestock.

Establishment of farmers' forums.

Colonel Ngoepe, addressed members of the community about the importance of supporting each other at their homes and building a strong partnership against the criminals and the importance of participating in the Community based crime prevention structures to deal head-on with any form of criminality. He presented the following points:

Formation of Street Committees

Neighborhood Watch

Sector Crime Forums

Community Policing Forums

The representative from the Department of Agriculture, Dr Mohlari, addressed the participants about the status of the foot and mouth disease, the transportation of the livestock.

In addition, Colonel Mokale addressed the attendees about the consequences of failing to brand marking and the tattooing of livestock that plays a vital role during the court proceedings when it comes to the stock theft related cases.

Dr Mohlari further highlighted the community on the health hazards that can be brought about by uninspected meat and meat prepared by unhygienic people.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Team have engaged with several stakeholders including the community, farming structures and the Department of Agriculture at Ntwane Tribal Authority Hall in the Dennilton Policing area within the Groblersdal Cluster.

All the station commanders in the Groblersdal Cluster and several other Saps members attended the campaign from the Cluster Office where the same message of prevention of stock theft was cascaded.

The representative from the Department of Agriculture, Mr Maredi, during his address, he highlighted the required procedures for brand marking of livestock and on how to acquire the branding certificates.

The Station Commander of Dennilton, Colonel Laurence, appreciated the presence of everyone and he also applauded community members for not undermining the invitation from the Police. Their presence was seen as a positive sign that they want to work closely with the Police to decrease the stock theft related crimes in the area.

Whereas, the Provincial Team also engaged with several stakeholders including the community, the farming structures and the Department of Agriculture at Mashashane Tribal Authority Hall in the Mashashane Policing area within the Seshego Cluster .

The SAPS Mashashane Station Commander Captain Ledwaba and his management attended the campaign,

The representatives from the Department of Agriculture Mrs Motsepe and Mrs Diphoko during their presentations, they highlighted on the required procedures for brand marking and tattooing of livestock and on how to acquire the branding certificates.

During all the three campaigns, members of the Community were given an opportunity to ask questions and they were fully answered by all the Saps and the Government Departments.

The contact numbers of the Provincial Head of Specific Crime Investigation, Provincial Commander of Stock Theft Unit, the Cluster Commanders, the Station Commanders and the Community Service Centres (CSC), were circulated during all these campaigns.

The Community outreach programmes are still continuing across the Province.