South Africa: Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Sends Condolences After a Fatal Attack On Police

press release

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has expressed her condolences to the family, friends and colleagues after a senseless killing of a police Constable in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape last night.

The assault and murder occurred after two constables, were attending a complaint at Zidindi Location in Coffee Bay were approached by four men who pretended to be seeking help shortly before midnight last night.

Two of the four men approached the police vehicle on the driver's side while the other two approached the vehicle from the passenger's side

Without any warning, one of the suspects shot the driver, killing him instantly. The second police member was forced to carry the deceased member and together with the complainant they were all locked in the back of the police van.

One of the suspects drove the police vehicle to a nearby shop where they ordered security to open the gate. They then went up to the shop-owner's house and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money and alcohol and fled in the owner's Nissan Navara leaving behind the surviving member and the complainant locked in the rear of the police vehicle.

The Navara was later found abandoned on the way to Mqanduli. The suspects also took a State-owned 9mm pistol with several rounds of ammunition from one of the police officers, a police bullet-proof vest and both members' cell phones.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner has activated the 72-hour Activation Plan and mobilised critical resources in an effort to successfully trace the suspects behind this heinous act and have their day in court.

"We express our sincere condolences to the member's family, relatives and close friend during this dark and challenging time."As the SAPS family we will offer necessary support to the bereaved family and counselling to the emotionally shaken surviving member and complainant," she committed.

She further committed that police will not rest until these suspects are found and brought to book for this shocking and callous murder.

Anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects to please contact D/Capt Bongani Ngxola 082 300 2861. All correspondence will be treated with strictest confidence.