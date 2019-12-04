South Africa: High Caliber Firearms Recovered, One Suspect Arrested

4 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

As part of the intensification of the Festive Season operations around the Province, the Police have today, 04 December 2019, conducted a Tactical Intelligence driven Operation LOREAL (Sethunya) that led to the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect and the recovery of four firearms and ammunition at Mokomotji village in the Maake policing area outside Tzaneen.

The police followed up an information that led them to a house in the area and on arrival at about 12h30; members recovered the following firearms, magazines and ammunition hidden in an unused refrigerator in the house:

- One AK47 assault rifle

- Two R5 rifles

- One Pistol

- Nine Rifle Magazines with ammunition

- One 9mm Magazine with ammunition

- Battery

- Two pairs of hand gloves

- Police reflector jacket

Investigations to determine if these firearms were previously used in the commission of serious crimes, including Cash-in-transit heists (CITs) are underway.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended all the members who were involved in this operation and has urged all other members to be relentless in ridding this Province on illegal firearms.

The suspect will appear in Lenyenye Magistrate's Court soon on charges of Possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Read the original article on SAPS.

