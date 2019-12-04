Africa: Zim Copa Coca-Cola Team Storms Into Finals

ZIMBABWE'S team at the Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup booked their place in the finals after beating Zambia 4-3 on penalties on Wednesday in Thika, Kenya.

The match had ended 2-2 in regulation time and had to be decided on penalties.

Zimbabwe took a 1-0 lead going into half time but the tables turned in the second half with Zambia making a strong come back.

Goalkeeper Ronald Uraya carried the day for Zimbabwe as he saved two penalties and converted two to keep his side in the running for the ultimate prize.

Zimbabwe will play Tanzania in the final on Thursday.

Tanzania beat Kenya on penalties as well.