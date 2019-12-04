Namibia: German Embassy Supports Pionier Boys' School in Windhoek

20 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)

Windhoek — Orgill van Wyk and Benneth Sankwasa, the school principal and hostel superintendent of Pionier Boys' School, signed a grant contract with Ambassador Herbert Beck. The school in Windhoek receives financial support amounting to N$62 098.16, which will be used to purchase a solar system for warm water supply for the school hostel. The donation is made available through the micro-project fund of the Embassy.

The Pioneer Boys' School is a government school for boys with learning difficulties, which is attended by approximately 450 learners between the ages of 14 and 16. It offers grades 5-7 and two vocational streams, namely pre-vocational and vocational. The courses offered are plumbing, electrics, carpentry and bricklaying.

The hostel, which provides accommodation for over 150 learners, has not had a hot water installation for years.

Many of the learners of Pionier Boys' School come from underprivileged backgrounds.

