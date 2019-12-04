Zimbabwe: Striking Doctors Plead for More Time

2 December 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The striking medical doctors have asked for additional time to engage with the employer following the expiry of 48 hour moratorium which they were given last week to go back to work with no questions asked.

The doctors said this extension will give them ample time to engage with the employer and iron out sticky issues.

In an interview with 263Chat, Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) Spokesperson, Dr Tapiwa Mungofa confirmed that the Doctors had indeed asked for more time to comply with the government directive.

"We don't know when we are going to have this engagement with the employer but hopefully soon. What we have asked is for an extension on top of the moratorium that we were given. We can have the moratorium after we have had a successful engagement with the government," said Dr Mungofa.

Junior doctors had previously vowed not to return to work despite repeated calls by government to end the strike as well as financial assistance offered by Higher Life Foundation (HLF).

This morning, the doctors issued a statement insisting they will only comply with the 48-hour reprieve if it is accompanied by a new offer from the Employer.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

