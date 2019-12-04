Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Warns G40 Apologists

2 December 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The ruling Zanu PF has threatened to expel party supporters who are allegedly holding meetings with former members aligned to the G40 faction who were chucked out during the height of factional wars before the November 2017 coup.

The party's Mashonaland West provincial chairman, Ziyambi Ziyambi said he had received information that some members were holding midnight meetings with expelled G40 members.

"Going forward we will detail everything that these people are doing and recommend that they be expelled. While our desire is to ensure that we maintain our support base and recruit more, we can't allow forces that will destroy the party to persist," said Ziyambi.

During a no holds barred interview with a local daily newspaper last week, former cabinet member and alleged G40 Kingpin, Professor Jonathan Moyo denied the existence of the grouping saying; "G40 exists only as a powerful idea about generational renewal, but not as a group."

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.