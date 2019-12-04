Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Warns G40 Apologists

The ruling Zanu PF has threatened to expel party supporters who are allegedly holding meetings with former members aligned to the G40 faction who were chucked out during the height of factional wars before the November 2017 coup.

The party's Mashonaland West provincial chairman, Ziyambi Ziyambi said he had received information that some members were holding midnight meetings with expelled G40 members.

"Going forward we will detail everything that these people are doing and recommend that they be expelled. While our desire is to ensure that we maintain our support base and recruit more, we can't allow forces that will destroy the party to persist," said Ziyambi.

During a no holds barred interview with a local daily newspaper last week, former cabinet member and alleged G40 Kingpin, Professor Jonathan Moyo denied the existence of the grouping saying; "G40 exists only as a powerful idea about generational renewal, but not as a group."