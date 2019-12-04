Zimbabwe: Early Christmas Present - MS Resources Target Low Income Home Seekers

MS Resource Centre has served an early Christmas present to low income home seekers as well as those returning home fro the diaspora by relaxing purchasing terms for their Melfort residential stands project.

The ready to build stands are located in Goromonzi, 30 kilometres from Harare's Central Business District (CBD).

The project's civil engineer Martin Tafadzwa Kambanje has called upon people to come and be part of this amazing Christmas deal with a zero percent deposit, with conditions of paying up to 36 months.

"We want to make sure low income earners have a special programme which will see them becoming home owners one day, moving in line with the "right to shelter for all" mantra.

The low-cost MS Resources Melfort residential stands project started in March 2019 but hit turbulence in the initial stages due to relatively stringent requirements.

The latest figures availed to 263Chat show that 50 stands have been bought so far nine months down the line ever since the project started and more people having been frequenting their offices for inquiries.

"The land has since been developed. Anyone who buys his or her stand can go there build and start staying there because we have since done soil test, thudding, cad-astral survey among other tests," he added.

Kambanje said the Melfort residential stands project is not the only one as they have other residential stands projects around the country including Marondera and Mutare.