South Africa: More Than 1000 People Arrested in the Free State

#ZizojikaIzinto- turning the tide against crime. Free State police arrested more than 1000 people during Safer Festive Season operations between 26 November and 02 December 2019.This is a result of security forces who have embarked on a series of crime prevention operations throughout the Province.

So as to ensure that the people of South Africa are and feel safe, high visibility operational activities will be conducted so as to ensure that society is safeguarded during the festive season.

The following successes were recorded throughout the province:

275 suspects were arrested for contact crimes inclusive of murder, attempted murder, rape, robberies.

36 arrested for contact related crimes such as malicious damage to property,

211 people were arrested for liquor related crimes,

143 suspects arrested for Crimes depending on police actions,

255 arrested for other crimes such as pointing of a firearm, possession of dangerous weapons and possession of house breaking implements.

86 were arrested for other serious crimes including theft and fraud,

38 for property related crimes and 33 suspects were arrested for being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

16 unlicensed firearms, 2 toy guns and 113 live ammunitions, 2 511 719. 4 grams of cannabis, Tik, ecstasy, Kat and Mandrax as well as 23 000 grams of copper cables were confiscated. Five stolen vehicles were recovered and 36 wanted suspects traced and arrested.

."These successes are as a result of hard work by men and women in blue as well as collaborated efforts with the community and other security forces. We also urge community members to report any illegal acts to their nearest police stations or contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.