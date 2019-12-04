Zimbabwe: Parliament Dismisses Alleged Mutodi Toilet Sex Scandal

2 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Parliament has been forced into issuing a statement dismissing social media reports Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi was caught in an uncompromising position with a proportional representation legislator in its building.

In a statement on Monday, Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said it was a shame for anyone to go to those lengths to fabricate malicious allegations against the legislators.

An online article written by a Monica Mashinda claimed at the weekend that the two lawmakers had been caught intimate in a toilet within parliament building.

"Parliament of Zimbabwe has noted with grave concern, the flagrant and irresponsible abuse of social media by one person supposedly writing under the moniker, Monica Mashinda, a brazen attempt to impugn the integrity of individual MPs and the institution of Parliament collectively.

"The shameless author of the 'fake news' article circulating on Whatsapp, makes patently untrue and malicious allegations against named Hon. Members of Parliament under the Headline, 'Legislators Caught Pants Down in Parly Toilet'."

In the article, Mashinda went on to purportedly expose other members who include Buhera North MP, Joseph Chinotimba and an unnamed MP as well as Chivi South MP, Killer Zivhu who is said to have had trysts with Proportional representative MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga.

According to Chokuda, "The said allegations attempt to sully the image of parliament and the characters of parliamentarians by giving the impression of an institution devoid of morality and the decorum associated with what is rightly termed an august institution.

"Parliament of Zimbabwe categorically dismisses this fake news article with the contempt it deserves and to reassure the public that nothing of the sort has ever happened, nor indeed, will it ever happen in Parliament.

"Despite any misgivings the public might have, MPs are guided by strict rules of the decorum in their conduct which they earnestly endeavour to follow in and outside Parliament.

"It is our hope that the public can see through this malicious vendetta of vilification and character assassination for what it is."

