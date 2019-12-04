Angola: Thunderstorm Claims Five Lives in Huila Province

2 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — At least five members of the same family died on Sunday in the commune of Kalepi, municipality of Caluquembe, Huila, following lightning that hit their house.

According to a spokesman for the Civil Protection and Fire Department in Huila, third assistant Chief, Inocêncio Hungulo, a lightning struck a house on the Kalepi plateau in Alto-Chiva, causing the death of the couple and three underage children.

The incident also resulted in the injury of a relative who was on visit.

The official said the locality has experienced heavy rains in recent days and is devoid of lightning rods, being a plateau zone and prone to lightning.

As a result, he warned the population to be aware of storms with high incidence of lightning, avoid sheltering under trees, as well as unplug appliances, among other preventive measures.

