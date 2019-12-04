Angola: Tony Blair Institute Works With Angolan Government

2 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has indicated its intention to work with the Angolan Government, following the political, economic and social reforms undertaken by the current government, led by President João Lourenço.

This was announced on Monday in Luanda by its director, Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, following a meeting granted to him by the Angolan Head of State.

"Angola is a very important country in Africa. My institute has been working with several African countries except Angola. So, therefore, we had this first meeting with President João Lourenço, in order to talk about the steps taken, especially with regard to the ongoing changes, "he explained.

Tony Blair acknowledged that, as in any country, change creates difficulties. He considered "impressive but necessary" the changes made by President João Lourenço.

"Therefore, my job will be to cooperate with governments that are in the process of reform," said the leader of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, referring to the partnership he intends to maintain with the Angolan government.

Regarding the Africa Investment Summit, which will take place on 20 January 2020 in London, to which the Angolan President has already been officially invited, Tony Blair considered the event "quite important" for African countries, as regards business and investments.

He said that there will be many UK companies looking forward to invest in Africa, so it will be an opportunity for Africa and the UK to discuss trade and investment issues.

Anthony Chatles Lynton (Tony Blair) was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (1997-2007), Labor Party Leader (1994/2007) and Member of the British Parliament (1983/2007).

After leaving the post of Prime Minister, Tony Blair was appointed envoy to the Middle East, of United Nations (UN), the European Union, the United States of America and Russia.

Born in Edinburgh (Scotland) on 6 May 1953, Tony Blair is a businessman.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency.

