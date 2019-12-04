Mozambique: Prosecutors Condemn Threats

Maputo — The Mozambican Association of Public Prosecutors (AMMMP) has strongly condemned the threats made against its members who are involved in prosecuting cases of corruption.

The AMMMP was reacting to death threats against one of its members, Freddy Jamal, who works for the Nampula Provincial Office for the Fight against Corruption, in the north of the country.

In a press release, the Association said it had become aware of the threats against Jamal, from "secure sources", on Sunday. It believed Jamal was targeted because he has proved "honest and implacable in handling corruption cases".

The AMMMP added that those who wanted to eliminate Jamal also hoped "to sow panic and terror among other magistrates, thus limiting their relevant performance in defending the democratic rule of law".

Any kind of threat, particularly to the life or physical integrity of a public prosecutor, as a way of making it impossible to carry out law and justice, the release continued, "is a serious affront, not only to the foundations of the Rule of Law, but also to the very existence of the State".

The relevant state authorities, it added, must identify those involved in the threats, and ensure that they are punished in exemplary fashion. Thanks to pressure from the AMMMP, security measures have been taken to protect Jamal.

The AMMMP release said that, since the activity of the Public Prosecutor's Office is impersonal and indivisible, a threat to any one prosecutor is a threat to all. The Association called on all its members to remain united around the ideals which should guide public prosecutors, and not to allow themselves to be intimidated by any threats.

"Only two kinds of people fear the Public Prosecutor's Office", it added, "the ignorant, because they don't know it, and the bandits, because they know it very well".