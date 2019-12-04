Mozambique: Labour Inspectors Must Strictly Obey Legislation

4 December 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican Labour Minister Vitoria Diogo on Wednesday called for standardisation in the performance of labour inspectors who should strictly obey the legislation in force on inspection.

Speaking in Maputo, at the opening of a meeting of the Consultative Council of the General Inspectorate of Labour (IGT), she stressed that the manual of procedures, which she regarded as a code of conduct for labour inspectors, is a fundamental document which must be obeyed.

"The performance of an inspector in Maputo City should be the same as that of an inspector in Niassa", said Diogo. "An inspector has a stance, an attitude and a behaviour that are laid down. Those being inspected can see whether this inspector is acting within the guidelines or is exceeding them in his activity".

"When the inspector notes irregularities, the framework is already established, and there is nothing to be negotiated. It's clear", she warned.

Diogo demanded performance from the inspectors which obeys what has been laid down, and nothing should be done empirically or on a case-by-case basis. Standardisation would allow the bodies inspected to be clear about what they should expect from an inspector.

"A labour inspector should be endowed with technical knowledge", she said. "He must master the normative framework. He cannot do his job by feeling his way. He has to be a true authority, and authority is exercised by knowing what you are doing".

Diogo revealed that during this government's five year term of office (2015-2019) labour inspectors carried out 41,799 inspections, which was 109 per cent of the target for the period.

She said the inspection made it possible to guarantee respect for the law and to bring balance into labour relations. This helped improve production and productivity, leading to greater competitiveness of companies.

60,000 violations of labour norms were detected. The most significant concerned poor hygiene and safety conditions in the workplace, unwritten work contracts, failure of employers to channel contributions to the National Social Security Institute, INSS (even though the money was discounted from workers' wages), and illegal hiring of foreign labour.

In only 13,000 of these cases were the employers fined, and in the other cases they were let off with a warning.

Over the five years, about 2,000 work accidents were registered. In these accidents, 42 workers died.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.