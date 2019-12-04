Mauritius: Increase in Annual Grant to Senior Citizens' Organisations

press release

Government has increased the annual grant offered to senior citizens' organisations that are affiliated with the Senior Citizens Council, by 15-20 % depending on the number of group members, announced, today, the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, in Rose-Hill.

The Minister who was speaking at a ceremony for the handing over of cheques to representatives of the associations, highlighted that Government has provided an increase in the annual grant so that the senior citizens can comfortably celebrate their end of year activities.

Associations with less than 50 members will henceforth be granted Rs 1500 instead of Rs 1210; associations with 51-100 members, Rs 1900, instead of Rs 1570; 101-200 members, Rs 2400, instead of Rs 2055; 201-300, Rs 2800, instead of Rs 2415; 301-400 members, Rs 3200, instead of Rs 2780; and above 401 members, Rs 3500, instead of Rs 3020.

Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo reiterated Government's core objectives to enhance the quality of life of the elderly community and to ensure that it is given the necessary facilities and support to live in the best conditions. Government, she said, recognises the valuable contributions of the elderly which have considerably helped towards the socioeconomic progress of Mauritius.

Senior citizens, she emphasised, are the repositories of values and traditions and with their rich life experiences, play an instrumental role by acting as guides for the new generation. Hence, ensuring their well-being and giving them their rights while bestowing them with the respect and consideration they deserve, remains at the core of the Government's agenda, she added.

The Minister underlined that Senior citizens associations are important partners of the Government to help ensure that the elderly community benefit from an active aging and participate in social, cultural, educational and recreational activities to keep them physically and mentally fit. She expressed gratitude to the 321 associations affiliated with the Senior Citizens Council, that are active.

As a responsible and caring Government, a series of key measures have been taken to ensure a decent and comfortable life for our elders, pointed out Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo. She dwelt on landmark measures including the old age pension that has been increased to Rs 9000 as from 1st December 2019, compared to only Rs 3623 in 2014, as well as the provision of a new Recreation Centre for the Elderly and Disabled at Riambel which is expected to be completed soon.

Following the ceremony for the handing over of cheques, the Minister proceeded with the launching of the official website of the Senior Citizens Council, in line with the organisation's objective to promote digital literary activities among senior citizens.