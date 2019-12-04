Kenya: High Court Suspends New Parking Fees in Nairobi

4 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Richard Munguti

The High Court has temporarily suspended the increment in parking fees for Nairobi motorists pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek).

Cofek, through city lawyer Henry Kurauka, sued the Nairobi City County government following its move to double parking fees within the central business district from Sh200 to Sh400 effective December 4, 2019.

High court Judge James Makau stayed implementation of the announcement by City Hall's director of parking until hearing and determination of the petition.

He directed that the case to be heard January 21, 2020.

The judge said Mr Kurauka has made a prima facie case since city residents will suffer the ripple effects of increased fees.

Mr Kurauka told the court that consumers were not given sufficient notice by City Hall as required under the law.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.