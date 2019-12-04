Tanzania: Sumaye Decamps Chadema, Remains Non Partisan

4 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Online Reporter

Former Prime Minister Fredrick Sumaye has today ditched opposition party Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) and announced to remain unassociated with any political party.

The politician who joined Chadema in 2015 has told reporters in Dar es Salaam today (Wednesday) that he will not join any political party though he is available for any political party as a consultant.

Before deciding to pull out of the party, the former Hanang Constituent contested for the post of chairman of party's Coastal Zone but he failed to retain the position as the majority voted against him, the sole contestant.

He pointed out that there is a challenge in the Chadema internal democracy, advising the party's member to work on it in order to be in a position of challenging the status quo.

He added that he wasn't intending to vie for the post of Coastal Zone chairmanship party members who backed him are the one who harmoniously voted against him.

The former PM suspects that the decision to challenge the incumbent national Chairman Freeman Mbowe didn't pleased some Chadema members who want the post not to be challenged hence his failure at zone level was planned.

