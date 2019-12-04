Tanzania: Petrol Price Drops On Festival Seasons

MOTORISTS in the country will this December experience price break at the pumps compared to last month.

Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) on Tuesday announced decreases in retail and wholesale prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene imported through the port of Dar es Salaam.

The regulator said the move follows the drop in both world oil market prices and basis point premiums (BPS).

"For the month of December 2019, retail prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene decreased by 31/- per litre, which is equivalent to 1.39 percent, 33/-per litre, which is equivalent to 1.52 percent and 43/-per litre, which is equivalent to 2.02 percent.

According to a statement released by Ewura, the new prices started from on Wednesday, November 4, 2019.

The wholesale prices of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decreased by 30.46 percent per litre, which is equivalent to 1.47 percent, 32.63/-per litre, which is equivalent to 1.60 percent and 42.63/-per litre which is 2.14 percent respectively.

The wholesale and retail prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene, which was imported through Tanga port also decreased compared to the consignment that was imported in November 6, 2019.

The retail price for petrol and diesel for Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara are 38/-per litre, which is equivalent to 1.74 percent, 46/-per litre, equivalent to 2.09 percent respectively.

The wholesale price has gone down to 38.04 per litre, which is 1.84 percent for petrol and diesel and 45.60/- per litre, which is 2.21 percent.

For Mtwara port, the retail prices for petrol and diesel have dropped by 43/-per litre, which 1.95 percent and 54/- per litre, which is equivalent to 2.45 percent.

The whole prices have dropped by 43.34/-per litre which is 2.06 percent and 54.31/- per litre which is 2.59 percent respectively.

The said prices are applied in Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma regions.

Ewura advised owners of petrol stations in the Southern regions to order kerosene from Dar es Salaam since there is no consignment that was offloaded at Mtwara port.