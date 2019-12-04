Angola/Seychelles: Football - U20 National Team Crush Seychelles in Cofasa Opener

Luanda — The national under-20 football team debuted Wednesday in the Cosafa Cup in soccer with a victory after beating the Seychelles Islands 8-0 in the opening day of Group C, played in Lusaca, Zambia.

Benvindo and Salvador stood out with two goals each, in a game played at the Nkoloma stadium and in which Angola were leading the score by 5-0 in halftime.

The national team will play Saturday against Mozambique at 11 am, in the same Stadium counting for the second round, while for the last game of this group stage they will take on Monday Eswati at 11:45 am

The national team is comprised by the goalkeeper Nsesani Simão and Geovani; the defenders Kelson, Balsa, Gege, Afonso Binga, Telson, Diogo and Aldair; the midfielders Mario Silva, Edson Mandelé, Beni, Benvindo, Picas, Dos Santos and Pedro Agostinho; the strikers Zine Salvador, Melono Dala, Gladilson and Bito.