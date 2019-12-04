Angola/Seychelles: Football - U20 National Team Crush Seychelles in Cofasa Opener

4 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national under-20 football team debuted Wednesday in the Cosafa Cup in soccer with a victory after beating the Seychelles Islands 8-0 in the opening day of Group C, played in Lusaca, Zambia.

Benvindo and Salvador stood out with two goals each, in a game played at the Nkoloma stadium and in which Angola were leading the score by 5-0 in halftime.

The national team will play Saturday against Mozambique at 11 am, in the same Stadium counting for the second round, while for the last game of this group stage they will take on Monday Eswati at 11:45 am

The national team is comprised by the goalkeeper Nsesani Simão and Geovani; the defenders Kelson, Balsa, Gege, Afonso Binga, Telson, Diogo and Aldair; the midfielders Mario Silva, Edson Mandelé, Beni, Benvindo, Picas, Dos Santos and Pedro Agostinho; the strikers Zine Salvador, Melono Dala, Gladilson and Bito.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Southern Africa
Seychelles
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.