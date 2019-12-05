Sudan: Hamdouk Meets U.S. Ambassador At Large for Countering Terrorism

4 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Washington — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk has met ambassador at large Nathan Sales who is in charge of countering terrorism in the context of his meetings with US. State Department officials.

The prime minister briefed the US diplomat on Sudan efforts relevance to achieving peace and countering terrorism. Moreover, he also explained legislative reforms conducted recently by the government besides opening of corridors for humanitarian aid access.

He stresses that Sudanese people were paying the cost of the performance of the former regime. Meanwhile Hamdouk called for removing Sudan name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Likewise, he demanded addressing the roots causes of terrorism particularly poverty.

For his part the ambassador Nathan praised the recent Sudan government steps and saluted its efforts to achieve peace, countering terrorism and opening of corridors.

More over the American diplomat explained the necessary procedural steps to drop Sudan name from terrorism list and vowed US administration commitment to support the transitional government and dropping its name from the list.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.