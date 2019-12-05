Sudan: Hamdouk Meets U.S. Secretary of Treasury

Washington — Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk met within his current visit to United States with the American Secretary of Treasury Steven Terner Mnuchin in presence of President Donald Trump' senior officials.

The Prime Minister present a briefing about developments of situations in Sudan including the pending challenges and government efforts to address the challenges particularly the economic ones , outlining huge potential and resources the country is endowed.

Dr Hamdouk called the US companies and public and private sectors to come and invest in Sudan while calling the American banks to open offshoots in Khartoum.

He expressed seriousness of his government to normalize relations with US , noting to necessity of dropping Sudan out of List of State Sponsors of Terrorism and the US Treasure to play bigger role in this issue for Sudan stability is key for stability of all countries of the region.

For his part, the US Secretary of Treasury renewed US support to the transitional government in Sudan and that he would hold consultations within American government over how to provide the necessary support to the interim government and the required steps needed for removing Sudan from list of Terrorism.

Mnuchin praised Sudan's efforts and contribution to achieve reconciliation between disputed parties in South Sudan.