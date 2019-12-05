Sudan: USAID Administrator Green's Meeting With His Excellency Abdalla Hamdok, Ph.d., Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan

Washington, DC — On December 3, 2019, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met with His Excellency Abdalla Hamdok, Ph.D., Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan, in Washington, D.C. This was Prime Minister Hamdok's first visit to USAID.

Administrator Green began the meeting by expressing his condolences for the loss of life and injuries sustained in a fire at a Khartoum factory earlier in the day. He then welcomed Prime Minister Hamdok's commitment to political reforms and economic restructuring that will pave the way to a durable and democratic Sudan. The Administrator commended the courage of the Sudanese people for bringing to an end through peaceful protests the 30 years of oppression under the autocratic rule of former President Omar al-Bashir.

Administrator Green also welcomed Prime Minister Hamdok's willingness to improve and maintain humanitarian access, and assured him that USAID will continue to assist the people of Sudan with life-saving food and other aid. They also discussed how USAID could offer development assistance during the transition to full civilian rule in Sudan that could provide essential support for peace-building and Sudanese civil society.