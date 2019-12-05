South Africa: Just in - Tutu Admitted to Hospital for 'Stubborn Infection'

Photo: Elke Wetzig (Elya)/Wikimedia Commons
Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag in Cologne in 2007.
4 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was admitted to hospital to receive treatment for a "stubborn infection", his wife, Leah, confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Leah said her husband was hospitalised several times in recent years for the same infection.

Tutu, who turned 88 in September, has been open about his fight against prostate cancer.

He was also passionate about supporting treatment initiatives for tuberculosis after he contracted the disease as a child, News24 previously reported.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

