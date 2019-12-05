South Africa: 'It's an Outright Betrayal, but We Won't Go On Witch Hunt', Says DA On Councillor Who Voted for Geoff Makhubo

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube
Geoff Makhubo speaks to the media after his election as Johannesburg mayor.
4 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

At least one DA councillor and some of its coalition partners helped unseat the party in the Johannesburg metro by voting for the ANC's mayoral candidate, Geoff Makhubo.

With the votes cast and counted during a sitting of the Johannesburg council on Wednesday to elect the new mayor, the ANC, who has 121 seats in the council, bagged 137 votes, giving it more than the 50% plus one needed to win the metro.

The DA, with 103 seats, only managed to get 101 votes for its mayoral candidate, Funzela "Funzi" Ngobeni, while the EFF, with 30 seats, received 30 votes for its candidate, Musa Novela.

To give more perspective on voting numbers, the IFP has five seats and AIC four, while the FF Plus, ACDP, UDM, Cope, Patriotic Alliance and Al Jama-ah have one seat each.

As the ANC takes back the metro that it lost in the 2016 local government elections, voting figures left little doubt that coalition partners and at least one DA councillor became turncoats.

DA Gauteng provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty told News24 he was disappointed they had turned on the party.

He said it was an outright betrayal not only of the DA, but also the people who had voted them into power.

Moriarty added he was certain at least one DA councillor voted for Makhubo and by extension the ANC, but there would be no witch hunt to find out who it was.

"The question they need to ask is if they found it appropriate to vote for a tainted individual," Moriarty said, adding any DA councillor who voted for Makhubo should resign from the party.

Commenting on the reality some of the DA's coalition partners in Johannesburg also voted with the ANC, Moriarty said their own voters would reject them for making that decision.

The DA's coalition partners in Johannesburg include Cope, the ACDP, FF Plus, UDM and IFP.

Following the 2016 local elections, the EFF voted with the DA to give them the metro but it maintained it was not in a formal coalition with the blue party.

"Losing through coalition partners voting for the ANC does not cast a reflection on DA votes," Moriarty told News24.

He said the DA would now come back as the opposition party in the metro and would be working harder than ever to increase the number of seats in the 2021 local government elections.

Moriarty added the DA's downfall was that it did not get an outright majority in the economic hub in 2016, saying it would work towards that in the next local election.

"Although this is a loss and a setback, we will not give up the fight against ANC corruption. [The year] 2021 will present the people of Johannesburg and the country an opportunity to vote for DA-led governments that always put people first.

"Today is a sad day for the people of Johannesburg who believed in and supported the DA-led multiparty coalition government even during the toughest of times. We had made great progress in building a city all residents could be proud of. Today, that project will be undone."

Moriarty also slammed those in the council for voting for Makhubo.

"Notably, the ANC again put forward its own candidate, councillor Geoff Makhubo, who is deeply compromised due to his alleged corrupt involvement in a City of Johannesburg tender which has allegedly enriched him to the tune of R30m."

"Is that the kind of person they want as mayor, [if so] we will see a return to professional looting."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Ruling Party Reclaims Johannesburg Mayor Spot
Top South African Parties in Race for Johannesburg Mayorship
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.