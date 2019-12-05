South Africa: DA Participated in Re-Establishment of Corrupt Govt in Joburg - Shivambu

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube
Geoff Makhubo speaks to the media after his election as Johannesburg mayor.
4 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

After the ANC reclaimed the Johannesburg metro, the EFF accused the DA of participating in the re-establishment of what it calls a "corrupt government".

The ANC's Geoff Makhubo became the new Johannesburg mayor on Wednesday after the DA's Herman Mashaba resigned from the position in October.

While the ANC only had 121 seats in the council, Makhubo still managed to bag 137 votes, meaning several smaller parties voted for him as did some DA councillors.

According to the EFF, three DA councillors voted for Makhubo instead of their own candidate, Funzela "Funzi" Ngobeni. The DA with 103 seats only managed to get 101 votes, while the EFF, with 30 seats in the council, received 30 for its candidate, Musa Novela.

Reacting to the outcome of the vote, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the DA had participated in re-establishing an ANC government in Johannesburg.

"Our conscience is clear that we did not form part of establishing a corrupt government here in Johannesburg," Shivambu said on Wednesday.

"What has just been established here, it looks like with the participation of the DA is a corrupt government of looters who are going to loot this city."

In a statement, the EFF said it noted with sadness the ANC had won the mayoral race, and again blamed the DA for the result.

"It is evident from the results that the DA caucus, together with other smaller opposition parties, voted for the corrupt ANC. The DA's three council members aided Geoff Makhubo of the corrupt ANC to become the mayor," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

"This is a sad day indeed for the residents of Johannesburg who in 2016 voted the ANC out of the metro. The opposition parties, together with the DA, have now brought the same rejected ANC through a backdoor."

Ndlozi expressed appreciation for the "unity" displayed by the EFF caucus, which he inferred, had not voted for the ANC.

"They voted as a single, united and disciplined force of the left. This demonstrates the EFF as the only stable and united political party that our people can rely on for many gains.

"We will remain in the opposition benches. We are not scared of the DA-aided corrupt ANC. The EFF is the only party that can take the ANC head-on. We will take them toe-to-toe on both the ground and in the boardrooms. We shall never retreat to hold them accountable, exposing at all times their parasitic and greedy ways."

Shivambu echoed these sentiments, saying the EFF had not sold out and would never have voted for Makhubo whom he described as an "extremely compromised and extremely conflicted" person.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Ruling Party Reclaims Johannesburg Mayor Spot
Top South African Parties in Race for Johannesburg Mayorship
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.