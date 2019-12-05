Nigerian Govt Introduces New Electricity Distribution Policy to Bypass Discos

4 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ajala Samuel Akindele

The Federal Ministry of Power's new electricity distribution policy called "Willing Seller, Willing Buyer" was designed to bypass middlemen and sell power directly to consumers, a statement on Wednesday by Aaron Artimas, the Special Adviser (Media and Communications) to the Minister of Power, has said.

Under the differential power distribution policy, electricity will be wheeled directly from the generation companies (GenCos) to willing consumers who are ready to fully settle their bills.

The willing consumers may include community and commercial clusters, industrial areas and hospitality sectors, the statement said.

Speaking on a Freedom Radio phone-in programme in Kano on Tuesday, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, said the policy was designed to save energy losses in the sector and assist GenCos who have not been getting the full payment for their generated power.

Mr Mamman said the policy has already taken off as a pilot scheme in two states.

The minister revealed that DisCos have not been distributing all the power wheeled to them on the pretext that the consumers were not paying for power supply.

This, he said, necessitated the huge federal government's subsidy intervention in the power sector by paying the GenCos for undistributed power.

Mr Mamman lamented that last year the Federal government approved an intervention fund of N700 billion to the GenCos and that just recently another N600 billion was approved for the same purpose.

He said this huge subsidy was an overbearing burden on the government, adding that over 2,000MW of electricity was not being distributed due to the failure of the distribution chain.

Mr Mamman also explained that the DisCos were owing the GenCos and other agencies in the sector over N1.3 trillion and that their collection and remittances have remained below 30 per cent despite several efforts to make them improve.

The minister assured that the government was taking various measures, including the completion of on-going power projects to improve generation and distribution and called on Nigerians to be more responsible citizens by paying their electricity bills.

He noted that in the neighbouring Niger Republic, electricity tariffs were higher but payments were almost 100 per cent.

The minister also added that as part of efforts to improve power supply to the North, a new 330kva line would be installed for Kano and other cities to balance distribution in the country.

He, however, hinted that with the anticipated improvement in power supply to the country, the increase in electricity tariffs was inevitable, considering the cost of energy generation in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.