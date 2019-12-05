Nigeria: Brexit Will Not Affect Nigerian Students Negatively, Says UK Varsity Don

4 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Kuni Tyessi

Abuja — Nigerians having doubts over tuition but intending to study in the United Kingdom can now heave a sigh of relief, as the controversial Brexit will be in their favour in terms of the cost of quality education.

Pro Vice Chancellor of Global Engagement at the University of Portsmouth, Prof. Chris Chang, who disclosed this, Monday, in Abuja during a press briefing, said the fear of Brexit shouldn't cause concerns for Nigerian students, but they should rather see it as working in their favour.

Emphasising that the institution welcomes students from all over the world, Chang added that Brexit opens up opportunities and the UK government values its partnership with other countries as well as the development of trade relations. He said with Brexit, if the Sterling goes down, it will be a plus as schooling in the UK will be more affordable, especially for Nigerian students. He said: "One thing I want to reassure students from Nigeria is that Brexit has no effect on you because you are students coming to UK universities to study. "Whether there's Brexit or not, we welcome students from across the world because we want diversity in UK universities that would create richness in cultures. Brexit shouldn't cause concerns for Nigerian students. In fact, it could be in their own favour.

At the end of day, we are working in a global village. The ability to work across cultures, different teams are major skills our graduates are given. Having students from across the world will create richness of the global village." On the sponsorship from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and other governmental agencies which had suffered setbacks due to non payment of tuition, the pro Vice chancellor said "It was as result of the change in the value of the naira. Sponsors have changed in being able to be resilient in case the currency changes. During the crisis, there were issues, but we have the time to resolve them" he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
External Relations
Education
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.