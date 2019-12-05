Kenya: Algeria Backs Kenya's Bid for the UN Security Council Seat

Nairobi — Algeria on Wednesday became the latest African country to declare its support for Kenya's candidature for the non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in the election slated for June next year.

Speaking when she presented her credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta, incoming Algerian Ambassador to Kenya Selma Malika Haddadi said her country is convinced that the country is best placed to advance Africa's interests at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Algeria fully and actively supports Kenya's candidacy. We are convinced that Kenya is best placed to promote Africa's interests at the UNSC," Ambassador Haddadi said.

The incoming Algerian Ambassador said Kenya's commitment and contribution to regional and international peace and security makes the country Africa's best option for the UN body.

She said Kenya's re-election as a member of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council as well as the endorsement of its candidature by the AU was a testimony of the country's front-runner position for the UNSC seat.

During the brief ceremony at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta also received credentials from incoming Bangladesh High Commissioner Jahangir Kabir Talukder and non-resident High Commissioner Verna Mills from the dual-island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis who will be based in Havana, Cuba.

Receiving credentials from the new envoys, the President said he looked forward to working closely with them to enhance the existing strong ties between Kenya and their respective countries.

The President also assured the envoys of his support to make their tour of duty in Kenya successful.

The new Bangladesh High Commissioner Talukder applauded the warm bilateral relations between Kenya and his country, and pledged to use his stay in the country to further strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Nairobi and Dhaka.

"It is my earnest hope that I shall succeed in my endeavours to promote further the relations that exist between the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Republic of Kenya," High Commissioner Talukder said.

On her part, High Commissioner Mills who becomes the first envoy to represent St. Kitts and Nevis in Kenya said the presentation of her credentials signalled the beginning of a new era of closer ties between her country and Sub-Saharan Africa.