Nigeria: Senate Receives Final Report of 2020 Budget

4 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The senate on Wednesday has received the final report of 2020 appropriation bill for consideration and passage.

The report was presented by the chairman committee on appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) during plenary.

The final report, which was supposed to be presented on November 26, was extended to Tuesday after the committee requested for grace to be able to produce clean copy.

However, the plenary was adjourned on Tuesday to honour the death of lawmaker who died on Monday.

At this stage, the lawmakers will review the recommendations of the report probably within the week before passing the budget.

The passage of the budget was initially fixed for November 28, but the setback in presenting the report on November 26 affected the timetable.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 8 presented the bill to a joint session of the National Assembly. He proposed N10.33 trillion for national spending for the year 2020.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust.

