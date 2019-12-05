South Africa: Everything Is in Place to Extradite the Guptas - Why Are They Still in Dubai?

5 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Heinrich Böhmke

Should the Guptas escape trial it will be a travesty. Whatever smaller fish are fried for lesser crimes, the honour of our state, such as it is, will plunge to irrecoverable lows. The Moriartys of the world will know for sure that the Sherlocks can expose but never apprehend them.

Opulent hotels, valuable real estate and easy residency - these are the things that seemingly recommended Dubai to the Guptas. But, when the family left South Africa in haste in 2016, what attracted them most was what Dubai lacked. This was an extradition treaty between the country where they hit their luck and the country where they planned to enjoy it.

How fugitive bowels must have dissolved when, in September 2018, South Africa signed an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The prospect of being bundled onto a plane to Jozi, economy class, was terrifyingly real. Back here it was a different story and everyone disgusted by State Capture allowed themselves a smile. Finally, the family who allegedly either bullied or bought Cabinet ministers and wrecked our SOEs would come to answer for it. Yet, something has gone wrong. Deep into 2019, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta still...

