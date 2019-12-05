Sudan: Readout of Foreign Affairs Committee Meeting with Prime Minister Hamdok of Sudan

press release

Washington — Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, today welcomed His Excellency Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan, to the committee. Prime Minister Hamdok’s visit to Washington is the first visit by a Sudanese leader since 1985 and is a demonstration of warming relations between the United States and Sudan. The Prime Minister was joined by Minister of Justice, Mr. Nasredeen Abdulbari; Minister of Religious Affairs & Endowments, Mr. Mawlana Nasreldeen Mofarih; and Minister of Youth & Sport, Ms. Walaa Elboushi.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister spoke about the transitional government’s plans for political and social reform, ongoing efforts to reach a peace agreement with warring parties across the country, plans to revive the country’s economy and provide a social safety net for its citizens, and the importance of accountability for human rights abuses perpetrated by elements of the security forces.

Members of the committee commended Sudan’s recent accomplishments and expressed hope for the new government’s success as the country seeks to transition to democracy for the first time in a generation. The Chairman also pledged his support for the transitional government by previewing a bill that he plans to introduce in the coming weeks to provide support for democracy and governance, free and independent media, conflict mitigation and resolution, economic recovery, justice and accountability, and stolen asset recovery.

On the issue of Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, the Chairman and other Members raised lingering concerns about the need for financial transparency within the security sector and about remaining elements of the old regime who may still support international terrorism. In addition, Members emphasized that before Sudan is delisted, the government must reach a settlement with the families of the victims of the U.S. Embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania and the bombing of the U.S.S. Cole.