Rwanda: Volleyball - APR Set 'Top Four' Target This Season

4 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

ELIE Mutabazi has said that he targets to guide his side, APR Men's Volleyball Club, to the playoff games of the 2019/2020 National Volleyball League.

The veteran setter, who inspired youthful APR to a stunning four-set win over Gisagara last Saturday, admits that it would be 'too ambitious' for his side to challenge for the league title, but neither does he rule it out.

Seven-time champions, APR, who won their last league title in 2014, edged Gisagara 19-25 25-23 25-20 and 25-15 to register their second victory this season after previously beating Kirehe also in four sets.

However, they lost their season opener against reigning champions Rwanda Energy Group.

"We will continue to fight until the final minute of the season. We want to finish in top so we can play the playoffs again," Mutabazi told Times Sport on Tuesday.

APR missed out on a ticket to the playoffs last season after finishing fifth, with the top four spots going to Rwanda Energy Group, Gisagara, UTB and IPRC-Ngoma.

"Our players are now more confident compared to last season, we can now compete against any side although we are not at the level of challenging for the league title yet," added Mutabazi.

During his glittering 18-year playing career, Mutabazi played for and won several titles - including league titles - with APR and the National University of Rwanda.

League table after three games

1. REG - 8 points

2. UTB - 6 points

3. Gisagara - 6 points

4. APR - 6 points

5. IPRC-Ngoma - 1 point

6. Kirehe - 0 points

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.