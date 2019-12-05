South Africa: The Coloured Community and the Great Delusion of Non-Racialism

5 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

The deeper we enter our young democracy, the more people classified coloured by the ANC government are becoming marginalised, and whatever cultural leanings or language preferences they may have, are being erased.

One of the ruling alliance's greatest successes has been to get people to (actually) believe that non-racialism, equality before the law and justice for everyone who lives in South Africa can and should be achieved.

Unfortunately, it works only as a public relations move and, for the most part, alliance members would agree with Andile Mngxitama and Julius Malema on the question of "non-Africans" - especially those of Indian heritage and those whom the democratic state reclassified as "coloured" or "white".

Sure, when written on the inside of one of those terribly sentimental greeting cards, "non-racialism" sounds nice. But we should make no bones about the fact that everyone who is considered to be "African" by the ANC, EFF, BLF, the dregs of Azapo and whatever or whomever one can pin down of the Pan Africanist Congress, would prefer all "non-Africans" (with Africans sometimes referred to as "black Africans) to simply disappear.

The EFF, it seems, would like "non-Africans" to stay so that they may be punished for...

